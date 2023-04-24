Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives $33.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.80.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $27.42 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2,209.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,849,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,729 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 54.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,866,000 after purchasing an additional 986,888 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $22,778,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 768,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 666,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,847,000 after buying an additional 587,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

