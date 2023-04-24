Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paychex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $109.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $139.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

