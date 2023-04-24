PENN Entertainment, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of PENN Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for PENN Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PENN Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PENN. JMP Securities cut shares of PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.69.

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $29.64 on Monday. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $59,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,891,000 after purchasing an additional 791,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,660,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,686,000 after buying an additional 574,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,544,000 after buying an additional 498,084 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

