Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Perion Network by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network stock opened at $38.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $42.75.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $209.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.07 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 20.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PERI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

