PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 111,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in PG&E by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 82,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 292,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 857.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 210,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 188,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 49,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Price Performance

NYSE PCG opened at $16.89 on Monday. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group downgraded PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

