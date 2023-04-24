Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 225,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,457,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 93,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 61,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

PSX opened at $100.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.51. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

