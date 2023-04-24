Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTVGet Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report released on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Plus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Plus Therapeutics Stock Down 14.0 %

PSTV stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. Plus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Trading of Plus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 142,417 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 1,003.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter. 10.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

