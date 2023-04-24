Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report released on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Plus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Plus Therapeutics Stock Down 14.0 %

Institutional Trading of Plus Therapeutics

PSTV stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. Plus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 142,417 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 1,003.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter. 10.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.