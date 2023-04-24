Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.50.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $343.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $346.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $429.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.80%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

