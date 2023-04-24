Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.62). The consensus estimate for Prelude Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.74) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

PRLD stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.03.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 13,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $81,273.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

