Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $62.20 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Further Reading

