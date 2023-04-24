Private Ocean LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.61.

Shares of XOM opened at $116.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.95.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

