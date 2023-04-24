Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Privia Health Group stock opened at $26.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.82. Privia Health Group has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $44.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -238.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.16 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Privia Health Group news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 1,500 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 44,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $1,262,803.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,126.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 351,877 shares of company stock worth $9,802,205. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 60.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 200.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Privia Health Group by 124.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

