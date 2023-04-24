Profund Advisors LLC Has $341,000 Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,514,044,000 after buying an additional 60,702 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $387,067,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 514,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,826,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,953,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total transaction of $4,895,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,229,307.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total value of $108,278,820.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,333,935.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total transaction of $4,895,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,229,307.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,393 shares of company stock valued at $196,152,841. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $764.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $737.37 and a 200-day moving average of $663.75. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $772.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.00.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Stories

