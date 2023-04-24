Profund Advisors LLC Has $347,000 Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INVH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004,231 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,993,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,215,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,217 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INVH. Mizuho lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

INVH stock opened at $33.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $43.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.50.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $579.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 167.74%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

