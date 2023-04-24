Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $541.37 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $553.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.27.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.63.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

