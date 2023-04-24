Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 219 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 51,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 51,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $232.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.63. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.