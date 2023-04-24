Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 770 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HR. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $737,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,590,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,770,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,603,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113,673 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 13,965.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,954,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,258 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $19.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.83. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $32.03.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,127.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $192,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,353.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.