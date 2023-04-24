Profund Advisors LLC Sells 123 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,151 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 722.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,524 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Tractor Supply by 136.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,316,000 after acquiring an additional 871,572 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,564,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tractor Supply by 126.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,955 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TSCO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.90.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $248.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.77. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

