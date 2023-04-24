Profund Advisors LLC Sells 6,166 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,222 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 721,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 85,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,470 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 2.4 %

Kinross Gold stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.21. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.93. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.80 million. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently -25.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KGC. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

