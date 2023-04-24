ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 2,334 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $301.00 to $424.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.58.

Shares of TYL opened at $373.39 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $425.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 96.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $1,586,383.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,543,023.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $1,586,383.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,543,023.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total value of $560,598.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,548.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,979 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

