ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 388 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $421.48 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $413.40 and its 200 day moving average is $420.31.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDS. CICC Research began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total transaction of $1,266,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total transaction of $1,266,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,754 shares of company stock worth $7,354,294 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.