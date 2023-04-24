ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 93 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $151.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.27.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,691.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

