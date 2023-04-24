ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 3,699 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Kimco Realty by 107.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $74,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KIM opened at $19.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.87, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 613.33%.

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.23.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

