ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 4,191 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 372,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,173,000 after purchasing an additional 85,816 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 310,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 59,726 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $36.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.92. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $49.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IP. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

