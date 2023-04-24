ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,122,000 after purchasing an additional 313,579 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,713,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 119,048 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4,087.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 110,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,093,000 after purchasing an additional 107,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 928.4% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 117,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,278,000 after purchasing an additional 106,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $541.37 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $553.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $622.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.63.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

