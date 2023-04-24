ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 248.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 581.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $370.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $366.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.18. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $394.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.12 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 44.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

RE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.80.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

