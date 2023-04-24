ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 157.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 85.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $29.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $40.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

