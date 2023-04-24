ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,310,000 after purchasing an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.15.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $64.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average is $59.80. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 110.68%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

