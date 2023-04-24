ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 640 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 297.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 9.2 %

NYSE WRB opened at $57.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $56.04 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 10.28%.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Further Reading

