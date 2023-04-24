ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 67,417 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,920,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,417 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Qurate Retail by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 313,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Qurate Retail by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 96,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $0.72 on Monday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Insider Transactions at Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $82,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,243.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,500 shares of company stock worth $108,100. 11.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QRTEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Qurate Retail to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Qurate Retail

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.