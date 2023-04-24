ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,258 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Kellogg by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 558,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,766,000 after purchasing an additional 35,231 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,557.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,381,203.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 628,437 shares of company stock valued at $41,995,511 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

NYSE:K opened at $67.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average of $69.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

