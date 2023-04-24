ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,276 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.4% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AVY opened at $178.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.11. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 558 shares in the company, valued at $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 558 shares in the company, valued at $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.13.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Recommended Stories

