ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 22,312 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,312 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xometry were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 209.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $703,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,207.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $342,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,358.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $703,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,207.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,360 shares of company stock worth $1,050,164 over the last 90 days. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xometry Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of XMTR opened at $13.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.11. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.68.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.32 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. Xometry’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Xometry from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Xometry from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Xometry Profile

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

