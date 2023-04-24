ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 609 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Global Payments by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 2.7% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Global Payments by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.70.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $108.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.06 and its 200 day moving average is $106.08. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $143.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading

