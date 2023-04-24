ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,605 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter worth $3,033,000. LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,075,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASS opened at $37.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.70. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $51.48.

Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.98 million. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 16.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is 47.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Cass Information Systems

(Get Rating)

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.