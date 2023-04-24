ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,605 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter worth $3,033,000. LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,075,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cass Information Systems Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CASS opened at $37.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.70. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $51.48.
Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is 47.54%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Cass Information Systems
Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.
