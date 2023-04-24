Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PUBGY shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($73.91) to €71.00 ($77.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Publicis Groupe Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Publicis Groupe stock opened at $20.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $21.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

