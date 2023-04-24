PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Holdings Decreased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter worth about $78,542,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PulteGroup by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after acquiring an additional 972,310 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in PulteGroup by 315.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 773,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after acquiring an additional 587,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter worth about $17,541,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $62.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 5.77%.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,047.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,739 shares of company stock worth $2,845,149. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PHM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

