Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pure Storage in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Pure Storage’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.58.

Pure Storage stock opened at $23.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.76. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 110.86, a P/E/G ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 46.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,650,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,166,000 after buying an additional 525,165 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 445.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,371 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 233.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 146,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 29.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,425,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,006,000 after purchasing an additional 328,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at $385,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

