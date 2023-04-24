PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.11.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in PVH during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $87.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.10. PVH has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $94.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.81.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PVH will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.07%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

