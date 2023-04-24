Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Issued By B. Riley

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Light & Wonder in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Light & Wonder’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Light & Wonder’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.13 million. Light & Wonder had a negative return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 146.30%.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

LNW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Light & Wonder presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.89.

NASDAQ LNW opened at $60.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.78. Light & Wonder has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $68.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Light & Wonder

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth about $443,927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth $389,375,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,003,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth $114,857,000. Finally, Stone House Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth $104,627,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Light & Wonder

In other Light & Wonder news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $4,164,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,079,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,731,061.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Light & Wonder



Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Stories

