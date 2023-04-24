Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AEM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AEM opened at $56.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $61.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.