Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Issued By Zacks Research

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cenovus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 9.44%.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 27.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.