Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Issued By William Blair

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Goosehead Insurance’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.83 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $54.77 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $71.04. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,739.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 47,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $2,133,303.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,056.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 47,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $2,133,303.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,056.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Mcconnon bought 5,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.45 per share, for a total transaction of $274,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 516,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,484,579.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,854 shares of company stock valued at $12,779,612. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

