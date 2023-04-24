Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Reduced by Zacks Research

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for American International Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for American International Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on American International Group from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.79.

American International Group stock opened at $51.55 on Monday. American International Group has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.87.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,455,000 after acquiring an additional 173,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $736,063,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,801,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,879,000 after acquiring an additional 89,254 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,542,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,577,000 after acquiring an additional 694,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

