Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Increased by Analyst

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for AON in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $5.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.16. The consensus estimate for AON’s current full-year earnings is $14.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AON’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AON. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

NYSE AON opened at $333.60 on Monday. AON has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $334.10. The stock has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $310.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AON by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of AON by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

