Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Reduced by Zacks Research

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of CRA International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.13 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.21). CRA International had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 million.

CRA International Stock Performance

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CRAI. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of CRA International from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRA International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $105.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.81. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 465.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 312,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,242,000 after purchasing an additional 257,140 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CRA International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 305,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,941,000 after acquiring an additional 27,131 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in CRA International by 30.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRA International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 4,587.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $111,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,760.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.37%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

