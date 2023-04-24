Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. Lifted by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Methanex in a research note issued on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Methanex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Methanex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.18.

Methanex Price Performance

MEOH stock opened at $45.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.63. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.55 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 271.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after acquiring an additional 627,671 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,513,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 60.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after acquiring an additional 616,146 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,679,000 after acquiring an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 810.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 315,350 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

