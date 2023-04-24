Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.48.

New Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $880.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.53.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 11.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in New Gold by 127.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in New Gold by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in New Gold by 47.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in New Gold by 4.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 334,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 14,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in New Gold by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 87,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

(Get Rating)

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.