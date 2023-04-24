Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Cut by HC Wainwright

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Nicox in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Nicox’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nicox’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Nicox stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. Nicox has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14.

Nicox SA is an ophthalmology company. The firm engages in developing solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its products include Zerviate and Vyzulta. The company was founded by Piero Del Soldato, Michele Garufi and Elizabeth Marie Robinson on February 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Sophia-Antipolis, France.

