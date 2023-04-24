Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Lowered by Analyst

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Suncor Energy in a report released on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion.
Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:SU opened at $30.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.64.
Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.391 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 32.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.
