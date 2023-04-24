Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Lowered by Analyst

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Suncor Energy in a report released on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

NYSE:SU opened at $30.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.64.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.391 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 32.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.